Karnataka to guarantee end of BJP's 40% commission Sarkara on May 10: Cong

In a virtual address to BJP workers in Karnataka in the run up to the May 10 Assembly polls, Modi said what is the meaning of the Congress' guarantees when that party's warranty itself has expired

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the grand old party cannot give true guarantees, saying the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the "BJP's 40 per cent Commission Sarkara" on May 10 and all the promises of the Congress will be implemented.

In a virtual address to BJP workers in Karnataka in the run up to the May 10 Assembly polls, Modi said what is the meaning of the Congress' guarantees when that party's warranty itself has expired.

Hitting out at the prime minister for the remark, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "After Amit Shah and Yogi, now it's Modi's turn to make outrageous comments due to despair and desperation."

"On May 10th, people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Commission Sarkara. A few days later Congress Guarantees will be implemented like we have in RJ, CH and HP," he said in a tweet and listed the policies implemented in Congress-ruled states that the party had promised ahead of the polls in those states.

"Rajasthan government's promises fulfilled:-- Old Pension Scheme implemented; Indira Gandhi Urban Employment-125 days of work; Right To Health-- free emergency treatment in private and govt hospitals; Chiranjeevi Yojana: Rs 25 lakh insurance in private hospitals and Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance," Ramesh said in a series of tweets.

"Chhattisgarh Government's promises fulfilled:-- Loan waiver: Rs 9,270 crore loan of 17.87 lakh farmers waived; Rs 2500/quintal for paddy farmers; Rajiv Gandhi Kissan Nyay Yojna: Rs 9000/acre input subsidy for farmers; Old Pension Scheme implemented," he said.

"Himachal Pradesh Government's promises fulfilled:-- Old Pension Scheme implemented; Rs 1500 minimum to women: 2.5 lakh women have been covered in the first phase," he said in another tweet.

Targetting the Congress for its "revdi culture" in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, Modi in his virtual address to the BJP workers said, their poll guarantees have still remained as guarantee. "Congress means guarantee of corruption, guarantee of nepotism."

"Congress has reached a stage where it cannot give true guarantees, you are aware that Congress's warranty has expired, then what is the meaning of its guarantees," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Karnataka BJP

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

