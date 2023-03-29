close

Karnataka poll: Resolve to throw out the 40% commission govt, says Congress

After the announcement of Karnataka Assembly poll schedule, the Congress said that it is ready to face elections and resolve to throw out the anti-people 40 per cent commission government

IANS New Delhi
Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
After the announcement of Karnataka Assembly poll schedule, the Congress said that it is ready to face elections and resolve to throw out the "anti-people 40 per cent commission government".

Randeep Surjewala, General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka, said the Congress will form the government with the blessings of people.

"As Karnataka goes to polls on 10th May, 2023, Congress resolves to usher in a New Era of Peace-Progress-Prosperity and rebuild Brand Karnataka, Restore Kannadiga Pride, with Congress Guarantees at the centre of a welfare driven Government," he said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The term of the 224-member Assembly ends on May 24.

As per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, total electors in Karnataka are 5.2 crore. He informed that the total number of 80 plus year-old electors stands at 12.15 lakh.

Over 9.17 lakh first-time voters will participate in the elections.

The Model Code of Conduct in the state has come into force with the announcement of poll schedule.

Topics : Basavaraj Somappa Bommai | Karnataka Assembly elections | Congress | BJP

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

