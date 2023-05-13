close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I take full responsibility for the defeat, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Speaking to reporters here, he said the party will analyse the performance in every constituency in detail

Press Trust of India Shiggaon (K'taka)
Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections, and that the party will function as a responsible opposition in the days to come.

He said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win.

"Election results are in the final stages, I accept the mandate of the people with utmost respect. I take responsibility for this BJP's defeat, no one else has the responsibility. As the chief minister of the state I take the responsibility. There is a need to do the complete analysis of this defeat, as there are various reasons for this," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the party will analyse the performance in every constituency in detail.

"We will try to overcome all the shortcomings, organise ourselves and the party will once again bounce back. We are a national party and will make all the necessary preparations organisationally and administratively to win the Lok Sabha election, by rectifying our mistakes," he said, adding the BJP will function as a responsible opposition party in the days to come.

Asked whether the Modi and Shah factor did not work in this election, the CM said there are various reasons for this outcome and one can speak about it after a thorough analysis.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

BJP is democratic party, not a dictatorship like Congress: Bommai

NCP slams Maha govt, BJP and Centre for 'silence' on Karnataka CM's remarks

Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai

Congress' victory in Karnataka shows 'Modi is not invincible': Opposition

Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands: Baghel after Cong wins in K'taka

Karnataka result is victory of suffering endured by Rahul Gandhi: Congress

"The results are still getting finalised, it is not right to speak about it now," he said, adding Congress' much organised election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for their win.

Thanking people of Shiggaon Assembly segment for electing him, Bommai said he will work for the development of the constituency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka BJP Karnataka polls Congress

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress' victory in Karnataka shows 'Modi is not invincible': Opposition

Congress
1 min read

Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Image
2 min read

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

Sanjay Raut
1 min read

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands: Baghel after Cong wins in K'taka

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks to the media. Photo: ANI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

When facing foreign criticism, India's defensive aggression won't help

Photo: Pixabay
4 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

K'taka results LIVE: I take full responsibility for defeat, says CM Bommai

Congress
2 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt to spend $1.2 billion on modernising semiconductor lab in Mohali

semiconductors, Chipmakers, chips
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon