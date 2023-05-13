close

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

The results of Karnataka elections are a pointer to the results of Lok Sabha polls next year, Raut said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut

Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday termed BJP's loss in Karnataka elections as the defeat of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bajrang Bali's mace has fallen on the BJP, Raut told reporters.

The Congress, in its election manifesto for Karnataka, made a promise to clamp down on extremist organisations and referred to banned Islamist outfit PFI and the Bajrang Dal, the VHP's youth wing, in the same vein.

At an election rally in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi had hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal and lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Lord Hanuman).

This is the defeat of Modi and Shah, Raut said, adding that whatever has happened in Karnataka is exactly what is going to take place in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The results of Karnataka elections are a pointer to the results of Lok Sabha polls next year, Raut said.

The Congress is set to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch on Saturday in a boost to the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lord Hanuman Sanjay Raut Karnataka polls Congress

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

