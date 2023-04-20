Instead of doubling development, BJP doubled its commission: AAP in K'taka

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the "double engine government" of doubling its commission in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the party state office in poll-bound Karnataka, Chadha said, "From children to senior citizens of Karnataka, illegality in contract works is noted. If the state has to develop, and people have to live comfortably, this 40 per cent commission government has to go. The AAP government should be formed here which gets zero per cent commission and works with 100 per cent honesty".

"All the BJP leaders are repeatedly saying that the double engine government should continue for the state's development. But, here the double engine government, for the last three years has doubled its commission percentage instead of doubling the development," he alleged.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that AAP has promised "several pro-people and pro-development guarantees", and only the party can implement them.

"Development of government schools, construction of healthcare centres, job creation, clean and free drinking water, round-the-clock power supply and free electricity up to 200 units, loan waiver and support price for farmers. Only Aam Aadmi Party can implement these projects in a proper manner," he said.

The AAP leader further accused BJP, Congress and JDS of offering money to lure people.

"We are seeing in the media that BJP, Congress, and JDS parties are offering money and various things to lure people. I am not saying people should not take them. Because all these are being given with the people's tax money that was looted. But, despite what they take from anyone, people should vote for AAP only, for the development of the state," he further said.

He further attacked BJP accusing it of arresting AAP leaders on "false charges".

"BJP has decided that there should be only one party in the country and no opposition. That is why AAP leaders are being arrested on false charges. Even though only Rs 10,000 cash was found in the residence of Manish Sisodia, he was arrested on the pretext of interrogation," said Raghav Chadha.

Other than Chadha, AAP state election in-charge Damodaran, state campaign committee chairman Chandru, state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa, spokesperson Usha Mohan and other party leaders were also present in the press conference.