AAP challenges BJP to field their own candidate for MCD mayor post

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the BJP will support an Independent candidate for Delhi mayor and challenged it to field its own candidate for the top MCD post.
At a press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed the BJP has said it would not field any candidate for the mayor's post.
"We have heard that the BJP is supporting an Independent candidate for the mayor post. What are they scared of that they are not fielding their own candidate?" he asked.
The AAP Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Shelly Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.
On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 18:34 IST
