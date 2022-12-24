JUST IN
Business Standard

AAP challenges BJP to field their own candidate for MCD mayor post

"We have heard that the BJP is supporting an Independent candidate for the mayor post. What are they scared of that they are not fielding their own candidate?" AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked

Topics
Raghav Chadha | BJP | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. Photo: PTI
The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the BJP will support an Independent candidate for Delhi mayor and challenged it to field its own candidate for the top MCD post.

At a press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed the BJP has said it would not field any candidate for the mayor's post.

"We have heard that the BJP is supporting an Independent candidate for the mayor post. What are they scared of that they are not fielding their own candidate?" he asked.

The AAP Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Shelly Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.

On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 18:34 IST

