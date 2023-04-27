close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Advantage for BJP if Rahul, Priyanka campaign in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Bommai further said "the Congress leaders talk of social justice but the incumbent BJP government hiked the quota for the SC/ST communities as well as introduced internal reservations

IANS Bengaluru
Bommai

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the BJP will be very happy if Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra come to the poll-bound state for campaigning as "the Congress has lost wherever both had gone ahead of the polls".

He said this while responding to Congress often asking "why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are coming to Karnataka".

Speaking after campaigning for Yamakanamaradi BJP candidate Basavaraja Handri, Bommai said "the May 10 Assembly election will be historic".

"The double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the nation. Those who want development will support the double-engine government and those who don't will vote for the Congress.

"Thanks to the double-engine government, 6,000 km of road have been built at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. The Belagavi-Kudachi railway line is being made into a double line. The Kisan Sanman scheme has become possible due to the double-engine government," he said.

The Karnataka chief minister said the Congress leaders are agitated as Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned Modi's name. "Wherever PM Modi has gone, 'Congress Mukt' has happened."

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today

Karnataka Congress gears up for Priyanka Gandhi's Bengaluru convention

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt on corruption in poll-bound Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

100% certain they will lose: Yediyurappa hits out at Shettar, Savadi

Brazenly intimidatory statement: Cong slams Shah's remarks on K'taka polls

Amit Shah plays down pre-poll surveys, says BJP will win Karnataka polls

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Eshwarappa denies pitching for CT Ravi as CM

Karnataka polls: It's a pro-incumbency election, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"Congress means corruption, and corruption means Congress," he said.

Bommai further said "the Congress leaders talk of social justice but the incumbent BJP government hiked the quota for the SC/ST communities as well as introduced internal reservations".

"The previous Siddaramaiah government refused to implement internal reservations fearing backlash. The Congress has been playing an emotional card with the people," he added.

--IANS

mka/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Basavaraj Somappa Bommai Karnataka polls Congress BJP Politics

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

100% certain they will lose: Yediyurappa hits out at Shettar, Savadi

Yediyurappa
3 min read

Brazenly intimidatory statement: Cong slams Shah's remarks on K'taka polls

Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

Amit Shah plays down pre-poll surveys, says BJP will win Karnataka polls

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Eshwarappa denies pitching for CT Ravi as CM

BJP
2 min read

Karnataka polls: It's a pro-incumbency election, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology
4 min read

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon