As focus shifts to CM candidate for Rajasthan, here are the top contenders

After the BJP exceeded all expectations in Rajasthan and defied exit-poll projections of a tight race in the state, storming back to power with a resounding mandate; the focus has now shifted to who will be the chief minister.

According to sources, the BJP top brass would come together and brainstorm on the party's CM candidate for Rajasthan in the coming days.

However, the BJP, which made a mockery of the exit-poll projections, winning 115 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, has several rumoured frontrunners for the CM's post.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balak Nath, who emerged victorious from the Tijara assembly constituency on Sunday, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat are said to be among the top contenders for the chief minister's chair, according to sources.

The party, which didn't project a CM face, fought the Rajasthan elections collectively under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decision not to name a chief ministerial candidate came as a departure from the previous elections when the BJP had announced Raje as its CM face.

Raje, a two-time former chief minister, secured a fresh term in the House from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar, winning by a margin of 53,193 votes and garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes.

She prevailed over Congress candidate Ramlal, who got 85,638 votes.

Another rumoured CM candidate is spiritual leader and Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath, who defeated Congress candidate Imran Khan by a margin of 6,173 votes in the Tijara assembly constituency.

Another rising leader Diya Kumari, who won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat on a BJP ticket, trouncing Sitaram Agarwal of the Congress by a margin of 71,368 votes, is also seen as a strong CM contender.

The Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency is situated in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan.

Diya Kumari is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling monarch of the princely state of Jaipur. She campaigned extensively, seeking votes as a "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets".

Since joining the BJP in 2013, Diya Kumari won both the elections that she contested on the party's ticket. She became an elected Member of the legislative assembly from the Sawai Madhopur constituency in 2013.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she was elected as an MP from Rajsamand.

CP Joshi, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Chittorgarh since 2014, who heads the BJP's state unit currently, is also seen as a dark horse for the CM post.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur, is also seen as a strong contender to become chief minister.

Shekhawat has been representing Jodhpur in the Lower House since 2014.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, was also seen as a probable CM contender going into the elections.

However, he lost to Congress candidate Narendra Budania by a margin of 10,345 votes.

Speaking to reporters after emerging a winner in the Assembly polls, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "We fought the Rajasthan elections under the leadership of PM Modi and the people have voted us back to the state. I congratulate all party workers, who worked tirelessly over the last 5 years, and also thank the people of Rajasthan."

He further informed that the BJP's highest decision-making body, the Parliamentary Board, will take the final call on the chief minister.

Rajasthan went to polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25.

The majority mark in the state is 100.

Polling for the Karanpur constituency was adjourned following the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.