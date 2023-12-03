Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

20 women candidates win in Rajasthan; strength lower than outgoing assembly

There were a total of 50 women candidates in the fray this time, 20 fielded by the BJP, 28 by the Congress and two Independents

BJP, Congress

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twenty of the 50 women candidates emerged victorious in Rajasthan on Sunday, with their strength in the House marginally going down as compared to the outgoing assembly.
Of the winning women candidates, nine each were from the BJP and the Congress and two were Independents.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There were a total of 50 women candidates in the fray this time, 20 fielded by the BJP, 28 by the Congress and two Independents.
The nine winning Congress candidates were Shimla Devi (Anupugarh), Sushila Dudi (Nokha), Rita Chaudhary (Mandawa), Shika Meel Barala (Chomu), Shobharani Kushwah (Dholpur), Anita Jatav (Hindaun), Indra (Bamanwas), Geeta Barwar (Bhopalgarh), and Ramila Khadia (Kushalgarh).
The BJP's women candidates who emerged victorious were Diya Kumari (Vidhyadhar Nagar), Anita Bhadel (Ajmer South), Manju Baghmar (Jayal), Shobha Chauhan (Sojat), Deepti Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand), Kalpna Devi (Ladpura), Vasundhara Raje (Jhalrapatan), Siddhi Kumari (Bikaner East), Nauksham Chaudhary (Kaman).
Ritu Banawat (Bayana) and Priyanka Chaudhary (Barmer) won as Independents.
The outgoing 15th Rajasthan Assembly has 24 women members, 12 of the Congress, 10 of the BJP, one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and an Independent.
The BJP returned to power in Rajasthan on Sunday, winning 115 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections were held last week.
The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 68 seats. The final result of only one seat was awaited and the Congress was leading by a narrow margin there.
The Bharat Adivasi Party won three seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party two, and Rashtriya Lok Dal and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party one each. Eight seats were won by Independents.
Polling in 199 of the state's 200 seats were held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Steady progress over the years but election fight still tough for women

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Rajasthan Assembly election results: BJP wins on tradition and public ire

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 results: Here's how leaders reacted

Rajasthan elections: BJP regains power with 115 seats, Congress wins 69

Gehlot submits resignation to governor after Cong's Rajasthan poll defeat

Rajasthan polls: Ashok Gehlot's failure cannot erase his past successes

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP rajasthan Congress Women Reservation Bill

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon