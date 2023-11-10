Sensex (0.11%)
Cong will emerge victor with more votes than expected, says Sachin Pilot

Pilot said that after Diwali, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leaders leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi may come to Rajasthan and address some big rallies

Sachin Pilot

File photo of Sachin Pilot

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Sachin Pilot on Friday that the Congress will register a win in the coming assembly polls with a higher majority than the party earlier expected.
He said he has seen voters' enthusiasm for the Congress during his campaign, and that it is only increasing.
"Our election campaign is going on a positive note. The public is connecting with the announcements and public welfare of our government," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.
"The trend being received from people and workers is very encouraging and I believe that the graph of Congress is continuously going up. We will emerge victor with a higher majority than we originally hoped for," he said.
Pilot said that after Diwali, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leaders leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi may come to Rajasthan and address some big rallies.

Topics : Sachin Pilot Congress

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

