Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Removing Congress from Rajasthan necessary to restore law & order: PM Modi

The prime minister said that in the last five years, people in the state have not been able to celebrate any festival peacefully

PM Modi, narendra modi, election 2024

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the morale of terrorists and rioters soars wherever the Congress rules due to its "appeasement policy".
Addressing an election rally in Barmer, he said that the upcoming assembly election is not just for electing MLAs, but it is for the return of law and order in Rajasthan and to protect the culture and traditions of the state by removing the Congress and bringing the BJP back to power.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The prime minister said that in the last five years, people in the state have not been able to celebrate any festival peacefully.
"Sometimes there are riots, sometimes stone pelting and curfew. This has been the picture of Congress in the last five years. Therefore, it is essential to remove Congress from here," he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that under the Congress rule, Rajasthan is leading in incidents of atrocities against women.
He said that in all central schemes of the last 10 years, women's safety and empowerment were given top priority.
"There should be no mistake in working towards the aim of removing Congress," he said.
"Just think, why does the courage of terrorists and rioters increase wherever Congress comes to power? The answer is - Congress' appeasement policy.
"Congress is taking Rajasthan in that direction where the culture and traditions of Rajasthan will be in danger," PM Modi said at the public meeting in Baytoo in Barmer district.
He further said, "The BJP is necessary in the state to protect the culture of Rajasthan."

He accused the Congress of indulging in corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission under which piped water is being provided in rural areas.
"I send money from Delhi for the Jal Jeevan Mission, but these Congress people habitually eat commission in that too.
"Congress people do business of earning money and doing corruption even in a noble cause like water," Modi alleged.

Also Read

PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today

Gehlot, Pilot, and other senior Cong leaders meet ahead of Rajasthan polls

Railway track passing through market a poll issue in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Rajasthan polls: Over 12,000 elderly, disabled voters to avail home voting

Rajasthan polls: BJP-Congress top brass to begin campaign on Nov 16

Who gets what position is not decided by the individual: Sachin Pilot

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi rajasthan State assembly polls Congress BJP

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon