Rajasthan Cricket Association ex-VP leaves BJP for Congress ahead of polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association Amin Pathan joined Congress on Wednesday. The joining was finalised in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot , Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and other senior party leaders.





Pathan stated that he joined and remained in the BJP for 25 years because he was inspired by the policies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, and other leaders who believed in uniting the country. However, the senior leader now feels that the party's ideologies no longer align with this.

"They (BJP) gave the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' but the reality is that not a single Muslim was given a ticket in the elections. A section of society is being completely neglected. Hurt by such things, I decided to quit the BJP and join the Congress," Pathan said, addressing the media.





Pathan also added that now, only industrialists from Gujarat were being given opportunities. "In today's BJP, only people from Gujarat and industrialists were being promoted," he said.

Ahead of Rajasthan polls, many leaders have switched parties. Most notably, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor, Rameshwar Dadhich, joined the BJP. Dadhich stated that his decision to align with the BJP is to foster a more "conducive environment" in Rajasthan.

