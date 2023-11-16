Rajasthan Assembly elections: 2023: Congress, BJP expel rebel leaders

The Congress has expelled more than a dozen rebel leaders who are contesting the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan against official party candidates.









Also Read: Rajasthan Cricket Association ex-VP leaves BJP for Congress ahead of polls The (BJP) has expelled Kailash Meghwal, a former union minister and Assembly speaker, for entering the election as an independent candidate in the Shahpura seat after failing to secure a party ticket. On Thursday, the party also expelled leader Jitendra Meena expelled for contesting the upcoming state election from Bassi constituency against the officially declared candidate of the party. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Congress expelled members include Joharilal Meena, Rahul Kumar Meena and Sheela Meena in Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Gopal Baheti in Pushkar, Habibur Rahman in Nagaur, Virendra Beniwal in Lunkaransar, Khiladi Lal Bairwa in Baseri, and Dr Param Navdeep Singh in Sangaria. They have been expelled for six years, according to orders issued by Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The BJP expelled Kailash Meghwal, 89, after he challenged Lalaram Bairwa, the party candidate, in Shahpura.

Kailash Meghwal was suspended earlier this year from the BJP's primary membership after he accused Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of corruption. At a public rally in August, the rebel leader called the Minister "corrupt number one". He further alleged that the minister had accepted bribes worth "crores of rupees" when he was a civil servant in Churu district before entering politics.





Also Read: Gehlot, Pilot, and other senior Cong leaders meet ahead of Rajasthan polls The move is part of efforts to maintain discipline within the party during the upcoming elections. Around 450 candidates had withdrawn their nominations from the elections, many of this included rebel leaders from both the Congress and BJP parties. There have been no reports of these candidates facing any action for their nominations.

All 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25; votes will be counted on December 3. A party needs to secure a majority of 101 seats to form the government. Congress won the 2018 state Assembly elections with Ashok Gehlot taking the chief ministerial position.

(With agency inputs)