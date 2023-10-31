'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said while the Congress makes many promises to the people before elections, there are no guarantees that they would be fulfilled if they win.

"A few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi visited Rajasthan. She expressed concern over the state of women in Rajasthan, which is under Congress rule currently. If they [Rajasthan govt] had implemented the [Centre's] 'Nari Shakti' scheme in earnest, it would have helped the women of Rajasthan. Whenever she and her brother [Rahul Gandhi] come visiting the state, they make plenty of promises to the people. However, with the Congress, there's no guarantee that they would deliver on their promises if elected," Raje was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Claiming that the Congress government did not waive off farmer loans despite being in power for five years, Raje, who is seeking a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan constituency, added, "Owing to rising crimes against women in the state, families fear for the safety of their female members."

Earlier, at an election rally in Jhunjhunu, Priyanka Gandhi announced that the Congress would give Rs 10,000 annually to women as an honorarium if elected in the state.



Voting for the 200-member Assembly in Rajasthan will be held in a single phase on November 25. The results will be announced on December 3.