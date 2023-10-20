close
Telangana polls: ECI app that allows citizens to flag MCC violations

According to the data provided under the "Nearby Stats" on the cVigil app, as of October 19, a total of 60 complaints were filed in the Hyderabad District this month

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released an Android mobile application called "cVigil app" with a user-friendly registration process that connects citizens to the District Control Room, the app allows users to upload pictures, videos, as well as audio in case they come across any violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The application has a feature that can detect the user's location as they upload data.

All complaints submitted using this app will be resolved within 100 minutes, the district election officer has assured as reported by Telangana Today (TT).


How can citizens register on the cVigil app?

The process of reporting is simple. The user needs to record the acts of the model code of conduct violation in a few sentences and register the complaint. Once done, details of the violation and the location from the app will be immediately sent to the team in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office responsible for monitoring the complaints registered on the application.

Flying squads have been appointed to each constituency in Telangana, one of which will reach the spot within minutes. Apart from giving users the option to file a complaint anonymously, the app also allows them to check the live status of their complaint, the TT report said.

According to the data provided under the "Nearby Stats" on the cVigil app, as of Thursday, a total of 60 complaints were filed in the Hyderabad District this month. More than 45 per cent of these cases were found to be genuine. 

In a press conference held on October 9, India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states. Elections will be held in Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all five states- Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25.

Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt KCR k chandrasekhar rao Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

