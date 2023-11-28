BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin: BJP Chief J P Nadda

National President of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), J P Nadda, attacked the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and urged the voters in Telangana to "sink the BRS" just as the "pillars of the Kaleshwaram project sunk due to corruption." The BJP leader compared BRS with the Congress party and said that the two were the two sides of the same coin, according to a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report.

The BJP leader reiterated his party's promise of making a candidate from the backward class the chief minister of Telangana. Describing both the BRS and Congress as "Bhrasht" (corrupt) and "Pariwaarwadi" (family-run), Nadda said that Congress has been involved in several scams, including coal, commonwealth games, Agusta Westland helicopter deal, and 2G scam. On the other hand, the BRS has engaged in land, sand, and liquor scams, J P Nadda said.

BJP President Nadda appealed to the voters to choose Aruna Tara, Boga Shravani and Aravind, BJP's candidates in the elections. Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has achieved enormous success in various fields.

J P Nadda was addressing a road show in Jagtial and public gatherings in Bodhan, Banswada, and Jukkal. The BJP Chief called BRS "Bhrashtachar Rakshashula Samithi" and said that the BJP was the only party that could eradicate corruption and empower SCs, STs, and OBCs in the state.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Nadda said, "A Rs 35,000-crore project increased to Rs 1.20 lakh-crore project in the name of redesign and it has become an ‘adda’ of corruption and BRS is using it as ATM".

He also alleged that the BRS leaders used the Dharni portal to grab lakhs of acres of land from the poor by defrauding them, the Deccan Chronicle report added. Nadda also attacked the Congress for trying to appease the Muslims in Telangana by giving them four per cent reservation in the state.

The poll campaigning will come to an end on Tuesday, November 28, at 5 PM. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.