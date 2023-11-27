Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Rapido offers free rides to 2,600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30

A press release from the firm said, the initiative reflects Rapido's commitment to boosting voter turnout in Telangana, particularly among its predominantly young user base

Rapido offers free rides to 2,600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ride-sharing platform, Rapido on Monday announced the launch of free rides to over 2,600 polling stations in the city on November 30, to help voters.
A press release from the firm said, the initiative reflects Rapido's commitment to boosting voter turnout in Telangana, particularly among its predominantly young user base.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rapido's Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli, said India's democracy is its biggest highlight, and we are proud to be the disruptors in making every vote count. We urge people to participate in greater numbers to cast their vote without worrying about transportation. By facilitating free bike rides on Election Day, we intend to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.
Recognizing transportation as a critical factor in voter participation, Rapido's offer of free rides aims to boost widespread participation in the election process, ensuring that many can actively partake in the festival of democracy, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here

SC to hear Delhi govt plea against HC order staying notice against Rapido

Rapido vs Delhi govt: SC stays permission for 2-wheeler taxi in Delhi

K'taka issues orders for 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus ride to women

Bengal SEC orders repolling on July 10 in booths where voting declared void

EC asks Telangana govt to stop aid to farmers; BRS blames Congress

Reservation in Telangana not based on religion: Owaisi to Shah on quota

What is Rythu Bandhu scheme, stopped by EC ahead of Telangana election?

Jairam Ramesh questions BRS' KT Rama Rao on state's per capita income

Ahead of T'gana polls, Cong counters KTR on highest per capita income claim

Topics : Hyderabad Telangana State assembly polls

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon