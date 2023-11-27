Sensex (-0.07%)
Karnataka govt gets EC's notice over newspaper ads in poll-bound Telangana

In a letter to the Karnataka chief secretary, the commission said the state government did not obtain prior approval from it for publishing the advertisements, an action violative of the poll code

Election Commission

Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled for November 30. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
The Election Commission on Monday sought an explanation from the Congress government in Karnataka over advertisements publicising its achievements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana.
In a letter to the Karnataka chief secretary, the commission said the state government did not obtain prior approval from it for publishing the advertisements, an action violative of the poll code.
It also said the publication of any such advertisement by the government of Karnataka in Telangana should stop with immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the state government from the commission.
It has sought an explanation by 5 pm on Tuesday on the circumstances which led to the violation of the commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) instructions.
In its letter, the commission also asked why disciplinary action should not be taken against the secretary-in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations for violations of procedure as required under MCC instructions.
Earlier in the day, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter, alleging that the Congress has violated the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct with its government in Karnataka putting out advertisements in the Telangana media with an eye on the assembly polls in the state.
Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled for November 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Karnataka government Indian National Congress State assembly polls

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

