Congress and BRS have been hand in glove for years: Telangana BJP

It is only the BJP that has not had any kind of tie-up with the BRS, BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy said

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member, N Indrasena Reddy said the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had been hand in glove for years, Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported. It is only the BJP that has not had any kind of tie-up with the BRS, the leader said.

Earlier, the BJP dismissed Congress' claims that BJP had an understanding with the BRS. The BJP said that Congress and its state president A Revanth Reddy were "even worse than KCR when it comes to lying."

He also dismissed the Congress allegation that BJP-BRS nexus had resulted in the denial of Parade Ground as the venue for its September 17 public meeting. Indrasen Reddy said that Congress had never applied for the use of the venue.

This comes at a time when Telangana is going to polls at the end of this year. The ruling party, BRS, under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), is announcing various welfare and infrastructural announcements.

For instance, CM KCR is going to inaugurate 19 government medical colleges in various constituencies of the state including Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon.

With the new medical colleges running, Telangana will have 26 medical colleges with 3,915 MBBS seats on offer, Telangana's state health minister T Harish Rao said. Rao also informed that classes had begun in eight medical colleges inaugurated last year, and preparations are being made to ensure a smooth beginning of the academic year at these nine medical colleges too.

The current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024. Elections for the same will likely be announced soon. CM KCR is the sitting chief minister, a position he has been holding since the formation of the state in June 2014. The state has 119 Assembly seats with a legislative council of 40 members.
Topics : Indian National Congress BJP Telangana Rashtra Samithi k chandrasekhar rao KCR K T Rama Rao BS Web Reports Telangana Assembly

