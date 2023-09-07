Confirmation

Pay contract employees, teachers on time: Telangana Congress prez to KCR

Reddy questioned the intent of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state and said that he was not sure if this was an employee-friendly government

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy targeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for non-fulfilment of promises to give permanent jobs to contract employees and junior lecturers in the state, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Reddy also reminded KCR of these contract employees' contribution to the statehood movement. Reddy highlighted that KCR promised to regularise their service in the party's 2014 manifesto.

TPCC president said that KCR has forgotten his promises as these contractual employees are not getting their salaries on time.

The Congress leader wrote an open letter to the CM, saying, "The situation hasn't improved even after Telangana became a reality. People are now forced to beg for their wages. The contract lecturers, whose services were regularised in May, haven't received their April wages. The degree contract lecturers in many districts are yet to get their pending amounts. The government has not responded to their woes. They are compelled to take loans to meet everyday requirements."

Reddy questioned the intent of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state and said that he was not sure if this was an employee-friendly government, the report said.

Citing the educationist Kothari, Reddy said that the country's future is made in our classrooms and not paying the teachers is unpardonable. The Congress party will stand by the contract lecturers and prepare an action plan for their cause, Reddy added.

The current Telangana Assembly completes its tenure in January 2024 and the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the election schedule for Telangana soon. The Telangana assembly has 119 seats. The state also has a legislative council with 40 members. Currently, the state is ruled by BRS under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Topics : Telangana Rashtra Samithi Indian National Congress BJP KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

