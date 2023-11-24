Sensex (0.01%)
Telangana polls: BJP hopeful of gathering support from PM Modi's rallies

With less than a week to the elections, BJP is scheduled to organise multiple rallies featuring senior party leaders in Telangana

Narendra Modi, Modi

Photo: PTI (Representational)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Listen to This Article

With Telangana Assembly Elections less than a week away, Telangana BJP is counting on the success of the last leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the state. BJP leaders in the state say that the party workers are confident about the support from the people due to the last 20 days of aggressive campaigning by the senior party leaders. Local leaders told Deccan Chronicle (DC) that the party is ready to give a tough fight to rivals in more than twenty assembly constituencies.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold an election meeting on November 26 at the Nirmal district headquarters. BJP leaders who felt under-confident of having any chance to put up a challenge are now hopeful of a 'miracle' from the prime minister. PM Modi's meeting is likely to improve the chances of a win for BJP Candidates in Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Nizamabad. Nirmal is located at the centre of these erstwhile districts and thus this rally is significant, the DC report said.

Also Read: Telangana elections: BJP, Congress leaders are 'Ghajinis', says KTR
BJP National Secretary Aravind Menon spoke with Deccan Chronicle and said that PM's meetings would brighten the prospect of BJP candidates in Telangana. He added that the party leadership is planning to hold a huge public meeting for the PM's rally to ensure maximum support for us in the elections. Reports suggest BJP is hopeful of winning 10-12 MLA seats in the three erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad, the DC report added.

Menon added that the announcement to make a backward-class candidate the Chief Minister of the state has helped garner more support in the last 15 days. BJP leaders told DC that its candidates are giving a tough fight to the BRS and Congress in at least 20-25 constituencies.

Also Read: Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports BJP Indian National Congress KCR

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

