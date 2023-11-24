If Cong wins, KCR will be put in a 'double-bedroom' jail: TPCC Chief Reddy

Accusing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of slow implementation of the Duble Bedroom Housing Scheme, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy said that if Congress comes to power, we will arrange for a "double bedroom" jail for him, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

Reddy was addressing a rally in Huzurabad on Thursday, November 24, and said, "Many poor people were not given Double Bedroom houses under the scheme, but we will give double bedrooms to KCR in Cherlapally jail because he has looted one lakh crores like a bandicoot and occupied 10,000 acres of land."

Taking a jibe at CM KCR, Reddy said that he would need a double-bedroom jail since his family members would join him in the jail. The DC report cited Reddy as saying, "If we send this corrupt whale (KCR) to Cherlapally jail, then his son, daughter-in-law, daughter, and son-in-law will also come there, but where will they stay? I promise in front of you that we will surely construct a double bedroom and will give it to KCR."

Revanth Reddy added that "we will make him vomit whatever he has looted." With less than a week left for the assembly elections scheduled on November 30, the war of words has become more intense.

On the other hand, the Working President of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana government IT Minister, K T Rama Rao presented the "Trailblazer Telangana" plan on Thursday and asked the people there if they wanted a 24-hour electricity supply or not? He asked, do you want electricity or Congress?





Also Read: If voted to power, Cong will provide only 3 hours of electricity: CM KCR Earlier, BJP National President J P Nadda attended public gatherings in Telangana and accused the BRS of nepotism and corruption. He said, only BJP can change the landscape of Telangana.

Telangana is set for a triangular contest with BJP, BRS, and Congress as the main political parties. While the BJP is trying to make an imprint in the state, Congress and BRS appear to be fighting the real battle.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.