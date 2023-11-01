If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Attacking the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Chief of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), A Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is seeking a third term in the state to loot an additional Rs one trillion from the people of Telangana, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

Reddy was addressing a public gathering on Tuesday in Kollapur and requested that the people should give Congress one chance. He said that Congress was the party that accorded statehood to Telangana and brought the six-decade-long demand to fruition.





Also Read: 'Vote for BJP or Congress means chaos and backwardness', says Owaisi Drawing attention towards the migrations and suicides in Mahbubnagar, Revanth Reddy said that the BRS government has failed its mandate. He added that Telangana state was formed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state but the BRS government under CM KCR has done nothing good for the people.

The Telangana Congress president alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao's family has looted Rs one trillion in the last two terms of the BRS government in the state and if KCR is allowed a third term, his family would loot another Rs one trillion from the state, the Deccan Chronicle report added.

The DC report cited Revanth Reddy as saying, "Sonia Gandhi gave us Telangana state in 2014. The people should stand by her. It is our responsibility to make the Congress win. The high command has laid the responsibility of giving the B Form to candidates in 119 constituencies on the son of Palamuru," Revanth Reddy said, referring to himself. "Therefore you should support the Congress," Reddy reiterated.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.