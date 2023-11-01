'Vote for BJP or Congress means chaos and backwardness', says Owaisi

A vote for the BJP or Congress means voting for chaos and backwardness, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

In post on "X," he said in BJP and Congress-ruled states curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home.

He also said Telangana tops the country in internet connectivity and the infrastructure and a peaceful atmosphere have created lakhs of livelihoods in the state.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30.