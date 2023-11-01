close
'Vote for BJP or Congress means chaos and backwardness', says Owaisi

In post on "X," he said in BJP and Congress-ruled states curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home

Owaisi, aimim

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
A vote for the BJP or Congress means voting for chaos and backwardness, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.
In post on "X," he said in BJP and Congress-ruled states curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home.
"In BJP & INC-ruled states curfews & internet shutdowns are so frequent that you can neither go to work nor work from home. A vote for BJP-Congress is a vote for chaos & backwardness," the Hyderabad MP said.
He also said Telangana tops the country in internet connectivity and the infrastructure and a peaceful atmosphere have created lakhs of livelihoods in the state.
Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi Telangana BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

