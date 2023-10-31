close
Telangana elections: Gandhi siblings to visit the state, lead campaign

The visit comes ahead of the beginning of nominations which are set to start on November 3

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are set to visit Telangana, a PTI report has said. While Priyanka Gandhi will campaign on Tuesday, October 31, the Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi is set to reach Telangana on Wednesday, November 1. The visit comes ahead of the beginning of nominations, which are set to start on November 3, the report said.

Priyanka Gandhi will visit the Devarakadra Assembly constituency at 3 PM on Tuesday and launch the election campaign in the state, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. She is set to participate in the women's convention, where she is expected to highlight the party's "six guarantees", which include providing LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to eligible families. The scheme is especially significant regarding the female voters in the state.

Priyanka is also scheduled to visit Kolhapur, where she will address a public meeting titled "Palamuru Prjabheri". On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi will speak to a public gathering at Kalwakurthy and Nagarkurnool, which will begin at 3 PM. After this, he is also scheduled to hold a street corner meeting in Jadcherla at 4 PM, the DC report said.

Rahul Gandhi will also start a padyatra from Shadnagar railway station to Shadnagar crossroads at 5 pm. After the yatra, he will also address a public meeting there, the DC report stated.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3. Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats and to gain a majority, a party needs to win at least 60 seats.

The current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024. Since the formation of the state of Telangana, the BRS party has ruled it under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao. If BRS wins this election, KCR will become the CM for a straight third term.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

