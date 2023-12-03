Sensex (0.74%)
KCR has sent his resignation to Telangana guv, says BRS leader Rama Rao

"As part of the democratic process, our chief minister has already sent his resignation to the Governor. I think the due process will follow," Rama Rao said

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the wake of his party's defeat in the assembly election, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Sunday.
The results were not as his party wanted but BRS is thankful to the people for giving it an opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms, he said.
"As part of the democratic process, our chief minister has already sent his resignation to the Governor. I think the due process will follow," Rama Rao told reporters here.
The BRS would continue to strive for the greater good of Telangana people under the leadership of KCR, he said.
Congratulating Congress for winning the people's mandate, the BRS leader said his party would extend all cooperation to the new government.
The BRS would play the role of constructive opposition, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KCR Telangana K T Rama Rao State assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

