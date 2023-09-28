close
Keep 'guarantee cards' safe, claim 6 benefits in 100 days: Telangana Cong

The party has established a "war room" at Gandhi Bhavan to ensure that these guarantee cards are distributed to every household in each assembly constituency

Photo: PTI (Representational)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
The Telangana Congress has asked the people of the state to preserve their "guarantee cards" for the next three months to avail the benefits of the "six guarantees" the party has promised, according to a report by the Deccan Chronicle. With this, the Congress has reiterated its commitment to implementing the promised guarantees within 100 days of assuming power in the state.

The party has established a "war room" at Gandhi Bhavan to ensure the distribution of these guarantee cards to every household in each assembly constituency. The inauguration of the war room was attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana state affairs in-charge, Manikrao Thakre, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the report noted.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the Congress high command had meticulously calculated all costs involved in fulfilling these promises and had plans in place to mobilise the necessary resources. He dismissed allegations from the BRS and BJP, who had labelled the Congress' guarantees as farcical and unrealistic.

Bhatti discussed the steps the Congress took in Karnataka to fulfil its promises. He challenged BRS leaders like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha to visit Karnataka to understand the impact of the Congress government's initiatives in the state, as per the Deccan Chronicle report.

The leader encouraged the people of Telangana to come forward and share their details with Congress workers during the distribution of guarantee cards. He stated that these cards should be used to claim the benefits after the Congress assumes power in the state, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

