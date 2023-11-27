Reservation in Telangana not based on religion: Owaisi to Shah on quota

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) repeatedly raised the issue of the existing Muslim reservation in Telangana, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing to abolish it if his party wins the election, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the BJP is "lying" because the reservation in the state is not provided on the basis of religion.

In an interview with ANI, the AIMIM chief said that there is empirical data on the social and educational backwardness of Muslims it is given after late PS Krishnan's report.

"BJP is lying. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the reservation being given to Muslims is not on the basis of religion. First, there is empirical data on the social and educational backwardness of Muslims. Second, late PS Krishnan drafted a report where it was stated that there are certain backward classes in Muslim community and they should get it (reservation), not the upper caste Muslims. Third, not every Muslim is getting it,' Owaisi said

He further hit out at the BJP, questioning why does the party "hates" upliftment of the community.

"This is in national interest to uplift their (backward Muslims) social educational backwardness...Why does BJP hate it for Muslims to become doctors, engineers, nurse, teachers, pursue MBA or PhD..." he said.

Notably, the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and scrapping of religion-based reservation were among the promises in the BJP's manifesto for Telangana released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad.

In its campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls, the BJP has repeatedly raised the issue of Muslim reservation in the state.

Besides this, speaking at Chevella, Amit Shah said that the reservation for Muslims in Telangana was unconstitutional and it would be cancelled and the benefit extended to SCs, STs, and OBCs instead.

However, when asked that AIMIM is being seen supporting BRS openly in these elections, Owaisi refuted the allegations, saying that as many as nine candidates from his party are in the fray against the BRS.

"No, there are BRS candidates contesting against us on nine assembly seats. Wherever there isn't a candidate, we have urged the public to make 'Mamu' (KCR) the Chief Minister for the third time. So, we are contesting against them, they against us...There is nothing like that," the AIMIM MP added.

Also Read After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi Targeted violence, collective punishment given to Muslims: AIMIM's Owaisi AIMIM candidate for Dumri bypoll booked for 'pro-Pakistan' slogans 'Vote for BJP or Congress means chaos and backwardness', says Owaisi Owaisi hopes Gyanvapi survey will not open floodgates for 'thousand Babris' What is Rythu Bandhu scheme, stopped by EC ahead of Telangana election? Jairam Ramesh questions BRS' KT Rama Rao on state's per capita income Ahead of T'gana polls, Cong counters KTR on highest per capita income claim Telangana elections LIVE: EC withdraws Rythu Bandhu scheme permit EC withdraws assent to disburse aid under Rythu Bandhu scheme in Telangana

Owaisi also slammed the Congress Party after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered Telangana government to stop all the disbursements under Rythu Bandu scheme, alleging the grand old party of having an 'anti-farmer' approach.

"Congress party objected to it. This is an ongoing scheme and has been in implementation for years. What objection does the Congress party have against an ongoing scheme? Had this been a new scheme, we would have understood. But this isn't a new scheme. Sudden objection from the Congress party clearly implies that they do not want the farmers to benefit...You made it halt, this is sending out a wrong message across Telangana..." he said.

Coming down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent promise to rename the Hyderabad city as 'Bhagyanagar', the AIMIM chief said that the announcement made by the UP CM 'symbolises' his hate for the city.

"First, ask them where did this 'Bhagyanagar' come from? Ask him where has it been written. You hate Hyderabad that is why renaming is a symbol of that hatred. Hyderabad is our identity, how will you rename it?...They are just doing politics of hatred," he said.

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said that Hyderabad will be renamed 'Bhagyanagar' when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana.