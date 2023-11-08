Sensex (0.05%)
64977.56 + 35.16
Nifty (0.11%)
19427.20 + 20.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.19%)
6204.25 + 73.00
Nifty Midcap (0.87%)
40397.45 + 347.65
Nifty Bank (-0.11%)
43688.20 -49.70
Heatmap

T'gana polls: After pact with BJP, Janasena releases list of 8 candidates

After clinching a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena party has announced its list of eight candidates for the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana.

BJP

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After clinching a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena party has announced its list of eight candidates for the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana.
M Umadevi, the lone woman candidate, will be contesting from Aswaraopeta (ST) constituency while Janasena Telangana in-charge Shankar Goud will be fielded in Tandur segment, according to the list released by the party on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Janasena fielded M Prem Kumar from Kukatpally, Mekala Satish Reddy (Kodad), M Ramakrishna (Khammam), L Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Lakshman Goud (Nagarkurnool) and Sampath Nayak from Wyra.
The actor-cum-politician participated in the 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) organised by the BJP here on Tuesday and shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP eyes grand show of strength of its alliance, 38 parties to attend

YSR Cong to attend new Parliament building inauguration amid Oppn boycott

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Fans praise Ranveer-Alia performance

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

PM Modi seeks votes on caste basis, but neglects OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi

BJP helping BRS to win in Telangana, to get support in 2024 polls: Cong

Telangana assembly polls: BJP announces fourth list of 12 candidates

Telangana polls: Asaduddin Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad

Rs 498 crore in cash and items seized since MCC enforced in Telangana

Topics : Telangana BJP Politics

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG HighlightsSamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon