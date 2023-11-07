Sensex (-0.14%)
64868.59 -90.10
Nifty (-0.20%)
19373.55 -38.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
6113.15 + 8.50
Nifty Midcap (0.12%)
39984.10 + 47.00
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
43457.35 -162.05
Heatmap

Telangana polls: Asaduddin Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi started his campaign in the greater Hyderabad region ahead of the assembly polls in Telangana, scheduled on November 30.

Surat: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during a press conference, in Surat, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announcement about the party's poll candidates for the Telangana assembly elections, chief Asaduddin Owaisi continued his door-to-door campaign.
Owaisi started his campaign in the Karwan and Nampally assembly segments, both in the greater Hyderabad region, with the candidates Kausar Moinuddin and Majid Hussain.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The AIMIM Chief also expressed his hope for KCR's victory in the upcoming state assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Owaisi said In Telangana the 9 candidates of Majlis are going to win with the Blessings and vote of the people and KCR will become the Chief Minister for the third term as well"
"There has been a lot of development in the state, no communal tensions were witnessed and the farmers have also been benefitted", he added.
The AIMIM chief announced on Friday that his party will fight the elections on all seven seats on which it has MLAs, in addition to two more seats in Telangana.
Addressing the media, Asaduddin Owaisi said "We are announcing the names of candidates on 6 seats in the state. Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who is also a sitting MLA from Chandrayangutta seat will contest again from the same seat. We will fight from Rajinder Nagar and jubilee hills also."
Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the sitting MLA from the Chandrayangutta seat and the younger brother of the party chief, will contest again from the same seat. The Chandrayangutta seat has been a stronghold of the AIMIM. AIMIM won the seat in the last two Assembly elections in the state, in 2014 and 2018.
Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The other four states that are going to the polls are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

Also Read

AIMIM candidate for Dumri bypoll booked for 'pro-Pakistan' slogans

Targeted violence, collective punishment given to Muslims: AIMIM's Owaisi

Hope Cong fulfills its poll promises made to people of Karnataka: Owaisi

Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination: Owaisi

Owaisi hopes Gyanvapi survey will not open floodgates for 'thousand Babris'

Rs 498 crore in cash and items seized since MCC enforced in Telangana

PM Modi to attend BJP's meeting of backward classes in Hyderabad today

Congress releases list of 16 candidates for Telangana assembly elections

Mohammed Azharuddin booked for alleged corruption ahead of Telangana polls

Kaleshwaram is the biggest engineering blunder, says Anurag Thakur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi Telangana Assembly Hyderabad Assembly Election All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVEDelhi Pollution Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon