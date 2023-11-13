Telangana elections 2023: PM Modi to address public meetings from Nov 25-27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Telangana to address a public gathering at BJP’s Jana Garjana meeting on November 25, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. PM Modi is likely to attend meetings to be held in Karimnagar and Nirmal. The Prime Minister will also participate in a road show on November 27, a day before the end of the campaign for the elections scheduled on November 30.

Other senior leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party will also visit Telangana to provide a stronger push to BJP in the state. Among the leaders likely to visit the state are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the run-up to the Telangana Assembly elections, leaders from various parties are switching sides. In a recent turn of events, former MLA of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Smith (BRS), Prem Singh Rathore joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP President G Kishan Reddy.

The elections in Telangana have three major players, which include the BRS, BJP, and Congress. While BRS has ruled the state for the past nine years since its formation in 2014, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to regain power in the state.

To this end, Congress has promised various benefits to the voters, such as LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for eligible families. Countering this, the ruling BRS has also mentioned similar schemes in its party manifesto.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of elections for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana on October 9. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and results will be declared on December 3.

