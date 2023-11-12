Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Rename Congress Sadan to RSS Anna: Owaisi reacts to 'minority declaration'

Ahead of the elections in Telangana, the Congress party announced 'minority declaration' and vowed that the party would work for the "financial upliftment and empowerment" of minorities in the state

Owaisi, owaisi in lok sabha

The Congress also proposed other benefits for minorities under the 'commitment to education and employment equity', 'protection of religious rights and culture', 'infrastructure and welfare, and 'promotion of inclusivity and growth'.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 7:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted to the Congress' 'minority declaration' in Telangana and said that the Congress Sadan should be renamed as 'RSS Anna'.
Coming down heavily on the Congress party, the AIMM chief said, "This Congress Sadan should be given a new name from today--RSS Anna. They announced that they would build a new city in Hyderabad and would make Hyderabad Declaration. I have full faith that the person who has come from the RSS wants to devastate this area of ours, wants to vandalize it".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ahead of the elections in Telangana, the Congress party announced 'minority declaration' and vowed that the party would work for the "financial upliftment and empowerment" of minorities in the state.
Further, in its declaration, the Congress promised to "conduct a caste census within the first six months of assuming power". It also underlined its commitment to raising the budget for minorities' welfare to Rs 4,000 crore while also promising a dedicated 'sub-plan' for Muslims.
Also, in its manifesto for the Telangana Assembly polls on November 30, the Congress stated that Rs 1,000 crore per annum will be allocated to provide subsidised loans for jobless minority youth and women. The party also promised a 'Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation', adding that it will provide a yearly corpus of Rs 5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, and Sikh youth on the completion of MPhil and PhD, under the 'Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem' scheme.
The Congress also proposed other benefits for minorities under the 'commitment to education and employment equity', 'protection of religious rights and culture', 'infrastructure and welfare, and 'promotion of inclusivity and growth'.
The BJP, meanwhile, has vowed to roll back reservations for Muslims and extend the benefit of quotas instead to members of the backward classes, if elected in Telangana.
Addressing a public meeting earlier, BJP state president G Krishan Reddy said, "We promise to reverse the 4 per cent reservation being accorded on the basis of religion and extend the benefit, instead, to SC, ST, and OBC people instead. Muslims, Christians and other social groups will also come within the ambit of EBC reservation."

Also Read

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

Committee to be set up soon to empower Madigas: PM Modi in Hyderabad

Cong fulfilling Jinnah's vision: Himanta on Telangana minority declaration'

Congress sends 10 ministers, 48 senior leaders to poll-bound Telangana

Telangana election: BJP releases fifth list featuring 14 candidates

T'gana polls: Cong releases Minority Declaration, promises Rs 4k cr budget

The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly is scheduled for December 3.
Telangana is set to see a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi Congress Telangana Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon