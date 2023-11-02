close
Telangana elections: BRS is going to form govt, there is no doubt, says KCR

KCR said that Rahul Gandhi had never held a plough in his life and he was talking about scrapping the Dharani portal which has placed all the rights of farmers' land in their own hands

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that no one should have any doubt in their minds about the result of the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR asked people to be smart about their votes. He urged people to vote based on the past performance of the parties, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

KCR compared the performance of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government with that of the Congress party which ruled the state for more than 50 years. Doing this, KCR said that people should simply look at the kind of work that has been done by different governments and decide. "No one can defeat us when our votes are used wisely, without coming under the influence of inducements," he added.

CM Chandrashekhar Rao clarified that the election will be contested between himself who introduced welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Ryuthu Bima and the opposition parties who have never worked for the benefit of the people. He said that many of our works were not even part of our election manifesto but we introduced these programmes because we care for the people of the state, the DC report said.

While KCR has been focused on attacking Congress lately, on Wednesday, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of privatising everything from railways, airports, LIC and the power sector, the DC report stated.

KCR also attacked the Congress and said Rahul Gandhi had never held a plough in his life and he talked about scrapping the Dharani portal which has placed all the rights of farmers' land in their own hands by removing the revenue department and all other officials involved in farmland registrations.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

