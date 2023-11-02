close
Sensex (0.61%)
63976.06 + 384.73
Nifty (0.57%)
19096.55 + 107.40
Nifty Midcap (1.21%)
39242.45 + 467.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
5903.90 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
42901.30 + 200.35
Heatmap

Telangana elections: Disappointed ex-MLA of BRS, Cong leaders join BJP

Congress leader Kishan Reddy and Bapu Rao, who is an MLA from Boath joined the BJP in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, leaders in the state are switching parties to suit their politics. The latest are BRS MLA Rathod Bapu Rao and Congress leader Chalamala Krishna Reddy, who have decided to join the BJP less than a month before the elections. Telangana goes to elections on November 30.

Congress leader Kishan Reddy and Bapu Rao, who is a MLA from Boath, along with some other leaders from the Yellareddy constituency, joined the party in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday, a PTI report said.

"After the induction called on Hon'ble HM Shri AmitShah ji. These joinings will further strengthen the party in respective constituencies," state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on "X" on Thursday.

Earlier, Bapu Rao was denied a ticket by the ruling BRS to contest the November 30 assembly polls, while Krishna Reddy was a Congress ticket aspirant in the Munugode assembly constituency. However, Congress has declared former MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy as its candidate from Munugode. The two leaders were disappointed because of not getting party tickets and thus, decided to switch to the BJP.

Raj Gopal Reddy had recently quit the BJP and returned to the Congress fold. His resignation from Congress led to a by-poll in Munugode last year.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

Telangana elections: BRS is going to form govt, there is no doubt, says KCR

Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Don't waste your vote, your future is at stake: KCR to Telangana youth

Projects built by Congress continue to serve Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports TRS leaders anti-defection law Indian National Congress BJP

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Reliance IndustriesIND vs SL Playing 11Onion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon