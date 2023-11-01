Don't waste your vote, your future is at stake: KCR to Telangana youth

Chief Minister of Telangana and President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), has accused Congress of trying to "twist facts that share them right in their face" in order to gain votes, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. KCR also made fun of the party by saying that he could already see a dozen faces for the post of chief minister even when the party was in no position to win the elections.

KCR warned voters in Telangana against voting by just looking at the names of candidates from the opposition parties and said that people should also look at the ethics and practices of these parties before deciding to cast votes for them. He accused the Congress party of neglecting the poor and marginalised sections of the society. CM KCR said that Congress used people as vote banks to gain power and to become ministers in the government.

CM KCR said that Congress leaders were misrepresenting his statements. He addressed party campaigns in Huzurnagar, Miryalguda, and Devarakonda where KCR urged people to vote for party candidates Sanampudi Saidireddy, N Bhaskar Rao, and R Ravindra Kumar, the DC report stated.

KCR cautioned the youth of the state and said that if they elect the wrong party to power, their future will go for a toss. He said, "Don't cast your vote without giving some thought. Don't waste it. Elect the candidate from a party that has served the people of the state and not someone who did not do so in the past."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.