Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Telangana Assmelbly elections 2023: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged people to vote based on the past performance of the parties

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhara Rao

Telangana Assembly Elections: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that no one should have any doubt in their minds about the result of the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR asked people to be smart about their votes. He urged people to vote based on the past performance of the parties, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.



Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday to see the condition of the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage. Earlier, the barrage had sunk due to cracks that appeared in its pillars constructed by the state government under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Gandhi has called the Kalleshwaram project the largest scam of lift irrigation in the country.



See our full coverage of Telangana elections here

The Congress party in Telangana has come up with a new scheme to attract voters and attack the BRS government. It has unveiled the Kalleshwaram ATM which is aimed to allege corruption charges on the KCR government. Rahul Gandhi said, "What I noticed during my campaigning in Telangana in two days is that people are giving 'Bye Bye KCR' slogans everywhere. It shows how people of Telangana are eager to remove KCR from CM's post."



Topics : Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports KCR k chandrasekhar rao Indian National Congress K T Rama Rao Telangana govt

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

