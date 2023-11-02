Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

The 'Kaleshwaram ATM' symbolised the massive ₹1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram scam - the largest irrigation scam ever, masterminded by 'Dorala' KCR to bleed 'Prajala' and their money dry.#KaleshwaramCorruptionRao pic.twitter.com/x4UWQEyHUP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2023

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that no one should have any doubt in their minds about the result of the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR asked people to be smart about their votes. He urged people to vote based on the past performance of the parties, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday to see the condition of the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage. Earlier, the barrage had sunk due to cracks that appeared in its pillars constructed by the state government under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Gandhi has called the Kalleshwaram project the largest scam of lift irrigation in the country.The Congress party in Telangana has come up with a new scheme to attract voters and attack the BRS government. It has unveiled the Kalleshwaram ATM which is aimed to allege corruption charges on the KCR government. Rahul Gandhi said, "What I noticed during my campaigning in Telangana in two days is that people are giving 'Bye Bye KCR' slogans everywhere. It shows how people of Telangana are eager to remove KCR from CM's post."