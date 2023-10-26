close
Telangana elections: Home Min Amit Shah to address public rally on Oct 27

So far, BJP has released its first list of 52 candidates, which includes 3 of BJP's sitting MPs -- Soyam Bapu Rao, Arvind Dharmapuri, and Bandi Sanjay from Boath, Koratla, and Karimnagar, respectively

Amit Shah, Home Minister Shah

Photo: X @Amitshah

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana and address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Jana Garjana Sabha' in Suryapet on Friday, October 27, as Telangana prepares for Assembly elections.

Informing about his visit, Telangana BJP unit chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took to X, formerly Twitter and said, "Hon'ble Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri @AmitShah ji Will address a Public Meeting - Suryapet Jana Garjana Sabha October 27 2023 New Market Yard, Suryapet."

With Assembly elections in Telangana approaching, the BJP is putting everything it has to defeat Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. So far, the party has released its first list of 52 candidates, which includes three of BJP's sitting MPs -- Soyam Bapu Rao, Arvind Dharmapuri, and Bandi Sanjay from Boath, Koratla, and Karimnagar, respectively.

Also Read: Telangana polls: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal quits to join Congress

The party suffered a major loss in Telangana as its key leader, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy tendered his resignation and joined the Congress. He said he was switching to ensure that CM K Chandrashekhar Rao does not win a third term in Telangana.

In a press conference held on October 9, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting votes will take place on December 3.

Also Read: T'gana polls: IT dept sets up AIUs in Hyderabad, forms Quick Response Teams

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP. In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Election Commission of India Amit Shah Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Home Ministry BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

