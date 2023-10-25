Revanth Reddy challenges CM KCR to contest elections from Kodangal

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief A Revanth Reddy has challenged CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to contest against him in Kodangal, a Deccan Chronicle report said. The Congress leader said that if CM KCR is confident of the work his government has done, he should contest from Kodangal.

Reddy was addressing the TPCC workers, as he attacked CM KCR and said, "If KCR has given double bedroom houses to the poor, three acres to Dalits and delivered promised, unemployment dole to youth, he should come here and contest against me." He added that KCR and his son KTR have cheated the people of Kodangal by falsely promising to provide irrigation to every acre of farmland, the report stated.

He said that the people of Kodangal should evaluate the development works done by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He asked the public gathering, "How much funds did Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla get compared to Kodangal? "

He alleged that due to the paucity of funds, the junior colleges, Krishan Water, Krishna-Vikarabad railway line and cement factories did not reach the Kodangal region. Talking about the Congress regime in the past, he added, "We had brought in a polytechnic college in Kosigi at a time when even bringing in an intermediate college was considered difficult. The buildings for intermediate colleges in Kodangal and Maddur were built by us."

During the meeting, several BRS sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and former public representatives joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC chief Reddy.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states on October 9. Elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, while results will be declared on December 3.