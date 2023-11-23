Telangana elections: BJP, Congress leaders are 'Ghajinis', says KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Telangana IT Minister, K T Rama Rao (KTR) called Òpposition parties "Ghajinis," referring to a character played by Amir Khan in a 2008 Bollywood movie who suffered from short-term memory loss, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Addressing a roadshow during his election campaign in the state, KTR said, that superstar Rajinikanth could see the development in Telangana with the well-lit flyovers, underpasses, and other infrastructure projects, "but Congress and BJP Ghajinis could not".

The leader was speaking at a roadshow in the Serilingampally constituency, where he said that the existing Hyderabad Metro Rail will be extended by 250 km. He added that the drainage and stormwater drain network will also be improved at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore in the Serilinampally constituency, the report cited KTR as saying.

Praising the work of the BRS government in Telangana, the minister said that the government has ensured peace in the state with no instances of communal riots. As KTR said this, he added that PM Narendra Modi duped people by promising to deposit Rs 15 lakh to the bank accounts of all citizens, which never happened. He emphasised, "Only a stable government and able leadership will develop Hyderabad. If the chief minister is changed every six months, it will create instability and hamper the growth."

Attacking the Congress, KTR said that if Congress wins the upcoming elections, there will be long queues for fertilisers and seeds, the water supply will be stopped, and people will get electricity for only three hours, the Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.