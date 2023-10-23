Telangana elections: BJP MP D Arvind to contest from Korutla assembly seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, Arvind Dharmapuri, will contest in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Putting an end to all speculations about his role in the state elections, the party has announced that the BJP MP will contest for the Korutla Assembly constituency. D Arvind's grandparents are natives of the Korutla constituency region.

Read more: Telangana Assembly elections: BJP fields three of its four Lok Sabha MPs

D Arvind has played a significant role in empowering BJP's prospects in the state by establishing the party's base in the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency. He has been instrumental in getting key BRS and Congress leaders to BJP's ranks, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He has invited key leaders from Congress and BRS to BJP in all seven Assembly constituencies.

Arvind's father, former Pradesh Congress Committee President D Srinivas hails from Velpur and his mother is from Korutla. Arvind is said to have strong relations in both the Armoor and Korutla Assembly constituencies, the DC report stated. Earlier, he was planning to contest from Armoor. To this, he also started living in the constituency.

The DC report said that the delay caused in setting up the National Turmeric Board has adversely affected BJP's prospects in the Armoor area. However, after PM Modi's announcement to establish the board, the opinion has turned towards the BJP. This has helped the BJP in Armoor and the entire North Telangana region.

Following the advice of his supporters, D Arvind has decided to contest from Korutla and left Armoor for Paidi Rakesh Reddy, the DC report said.

On October 9, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30 and the results for the same will be declared on December 3.