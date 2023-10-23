close
Nadda, Adityanath to visit Telangana for election campaign: G Kishan Reddy

Reddy further claimed that the party has received a positive response from the people after the announcement of the first candidate list for the polls on Sunday

G Kishan Reddy

Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Listen to This Article

As BJP gears up for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Elections its star campaigners like party chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the poll-bound state for the campaign.
Sharing the information Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that JP Nadda will be coming on October 27 while Yogi Adityanath will be visiting on October 28 and 29.
Reddy further claimed that the party has received a positive response from the people after the announcement of the first candidate list for the polls on Sunday.
"On October 27, BJP national president JP Nadda will be coming here for the campaign. On October 28 and 29, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be coming here for the campaign. Several other leaders will also come here for the campaign. Our strategy for the election campaign is that every worker of the party should meet the public," said Reddy while talking to ANI on Sunday.
"The Party has announced the first list for the Telangana Assembly Elections. We have got a positive reaction to the list from people... I believe the final list will be also like this and we will show a positive performance also," he added further.
Taking a jibe at Congress and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Reddy said that both the parties are "twins".
According to the first list of candidates, the party has fielded MP Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath, MP Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar. MLA T Raja Singh will contest the poll from Goshamahal and Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad and Gajwel assembly constituency.
Earlier in the day, the party revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The MLA was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Telangana BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Business Standard
