Sensex (0.01%)
65977.23 + 7.19
Nifty (0.17%)
19828.45 + 33.75
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
42198.60 + 148.15
Nifty Smallcap (-0.13%)
6427.85 -8.20
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
43839.65 + 70.55
Heatmap

Union minister Anurag Thakur slams CM KCR, accuses him of selling govt land

he poll campaigning will come to an end on Tuesday, November 28, at 5 PM. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3

Anurag Thakur (Photo:PTI)

Anurag Thakur (Photo:PTI) Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and accused him of selling government lands in the state in the past few years. Thakur accused KCR of failing to distribute lands that were promised to Dalits and said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader sold lands located in prime locations, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

The minister was participating in a BJP roadshow from a rural police station to Ambedkar Chowrasta in Siddipet in support of party candidate Dudhi Srikanth Reddy on November 27, the DC report added. He added that Telangana has been in the grips of a corrupt administration, as the name BRS is associated with corruption.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Talking about the formation of the state of Telangana, Anurag Thakur said that the state was achieved because of the sacrifices made by the youth of the state. Thakur also attacked Rao on the promise he made regarding generating one hundred thousand jobs for the youth. The minister said that BRS was never interested in implementing the plan for jobs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana multiple times but CM KCR did not meet him. He also targeted KCR's government on the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and said that the whole project was a big scam.

Anurag Thakur also said that the Narendra Modi government, in the centre, sanctioned crores of rupees for the development of the state but KCR failed to utilise this money for the development of the state.

The poll campaigning will come to an end on Tuesday, November 28, at 5 PM. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly Elections: BRS confident of third-term, says Harish Rao

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

KCR works for his family; he failed Telangana youth: Telangana BJP Prez

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin: BJP Chief J P Nadda

Telangana elections LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Zaheerabad

Telangana polls: Top leaders return home as campaigning ends on Tuesday

BJP leader from backward community will become CM: Goyal exudes confidence

Karnataka govt gets EC's notice over newspaper ads in poll-bound Telangana

Topics : BJP Information and Broadcasting Ministry Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon