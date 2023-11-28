Union minister Anurag Thakur slams CM KCR, accuses him of selling govt land

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and accused him of selling government lands in the state in the past few years. Thakur accused KCR of failing to distribute lands that were promised to Dalits and said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader sold lands located in prime locations, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

The minister was participating in a BJP roadshow from a rural police station to Ambedkar Chowrasta in Siddipet in support of party candidate Dudhi Srikanth Reddy on November 27, the DC report added. He added that Telangana has been in the grips of a corrupt administration, as the name BRS is associated with corruption.

Talking about the formation of the state of Telangana, Anurag Thakur said that the state was achieved because of the sacrifices made by the youth of the state. Thakur also attacked Rao on the promise he made regarding generating one hundred thousand jobs for the youth. The minister said that BRS was never interested in implementing the plan for jobs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana multiple times but CM KCR did not meet him. He also targeted KCR's government on the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and said that the whole project was a big scam.

Anurag Thakur also said that the Narendra Modi government, in the centre, sanctioned crores of rupees for the development of the state but KCR failed to utilise this money for the development of the state.

The poll campaigning will come to an end on Tuesday, November 28, at 5 PM. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.