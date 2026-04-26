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BJP committed to women's security, fielded Patra, RG Kar victim's kin: PM

Referring to the record turnout of over 93% in the first phase of polls, Modi said, "The TMC's arrogance was shattered in the first round, the second phase will cement BJP's victory in the state"

Modi, Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India Bongaon
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC of "sheltering goons who torture women", and said the BJP giving poll tickets to Sandeshkhali's Rekha Patra and the mother of the R G Kar victim is proof of the party's commitment to ensuring women's security.

Speaking at the Matua community citadel of Thakurnagar at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also said all refugees who took shelter in India following religious persecution in the neighbouring nation will be granted citizenship through procedures outlined under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Referring to the record turnout of over 93 per cent in the first phase of polls, Modi said, "The TMC's arrogance was shattered in the first round, the second phase will cement BJP's victory in the state."  The PM alluded to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's pre-Independence slogan of 'Give me blood and I will give you freedom', to urge the people to vote for the BJP, "and I will give you freedom from TMC's 'maha jungleraj'".

 

"The TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel government) stands with goons who torture women of this state. The time has now come to say we will tolerate no more," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also warned all infiltrators to leave the country before April 29, the date for the last phase of polls, else "they will be thrown out after May 4 when the results are published".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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