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EC issues fresh post-poll guidelines for Bengal assembly elections

All video footage captured during polling must be securely and systematically preserved, the election official said

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly took place on Thursday, while the second round will be held on April 29

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 8:59 AM IST

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The Election Commission issued a fresh set of post-poll guidelines for the West Bengal assembly elections, laying down strict protocols for handling surveillance cameras and video data after voting concludes, a senior official said.

Under the new guidelines issued on Thursday, SD cards used in polling booth cameras cannot be removed immediately after voting ends, and officials concerned will only be permitted to dismount the cameras, which must then remain under the sector officer's supervision, he said.

"The SD cards can be removed only at the designated data collection and receiving centre in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer," he said.

 

All video footage captured during polling must be securely and systematically preserved, the election official said.

"No member of the polling party or Booth Level Officer (BLO) can leave the polling station until the camera equipment has been fully dismounted," he said.

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Meanwhile, a trial run of webcasting for the second phase of polling will begin at 10 am on Friday, the official said.

"The exercise will be conducted in three shifts," he said.

The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly took place on Thursday, while the second round will be held on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:59 AM IST

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