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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / No repoll in West Bengal's 44,376 booths after peaceful phase 1 voting: EC

No repoll in West Bengal's 44,376 booths after peaceful phase 1 voting: EC

The official added that standard scrutiny mechanisms, including inputs from observers and field reports, were carefully reviewed before arriving at the decision

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The Commission said reports received from the ground did not flag any significant irregularities affecting the integrity of the voting process

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

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The EC on Friday said no repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations in West Bengal where voting was held during the first phase on April 23, indicating largely peaceful conduct of the exercise.

According to a senior Election Commission official, the polling process was completed without any major disruption that would warrant fresh voting at any booth.

"No repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations of West Bengal where polls were held on Thursday," the official told PTI.

The Commission said reports received from the ground did not flag any significant irregularities affecting the integrity of the voting process.

 

The official added that standard scrutiny mechanisms, including inputs from observers and field reports, were carefully reviewed before arriving at the decision.

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The first phase of polling in the state covered 152 constituencies across 16 districts, achieving a record 92.6 per cent of voter turnout amid the deployment of central forces and micro-observers to ensure free and fair elections.

The official said scrutiny of polling data is underway, and the final voter turnout for the April 23 polls will be ascertained after the process is completed.

The second phase of polling in the state is scheduled for April 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Election Commission

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

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