'Anga, Vanga, Kalinga' will have BJP govts next month, says Amit Shah

Asserting that people voted with enthusiasm for a change in the first phase of the assembly elections here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga', the ancient kingdoms that are present-day Assam, Bengal and Odisha, will have a BJP government next month.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said the BJP will secure an absolute majority in the assembly elections, and bag more than 110 of the 152 seats that went to the polls in the first phase on Thursday.

"People of Bengal broke all records in the first phase and voted with enthusiasm for a change," he said, referring to the over 92 per cent turnout.

"I thank the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring no deaths during the first phase polls," he said, noting that 1,278 people were injured in the 2016 assembly elections, and 1,681 in 2021.

Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's exit is imminent, Shah, who is camping in the state, said the BJP will form a government with an absolute majority.

"We will have governments in 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga' after May 5," he said.

While the BJP came to power in Odisha in 2024, it is seeking a third consecutive term in Assam, and oust the 15-year-old TMC government in West Bengal.

Shah said a Bengal-born and Bengali-speaking person will be the chief minister of the state when the BJP comes to power here.

"BJP will ensure women's safety, and abolish 'bhaipo tax' and syndicate raj in Bengal," he said, noting that the party will also roll out a red carpet for investors.