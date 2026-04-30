Datanomics: Electoral revisions helped higher turnout in four states, UT
A data-driven look at voter turnout trends, incumbency patterns, and shifting political dominance across key Indian states since 1991
Jayant Pankaj
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West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry recorded unprecedented voter turnout, as elections were held in four states and one Union territory in April. While West Bengal, TN, Kerala and Puducherry underwent the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Assam had the special summary revision (SSR), both of which reduced the total electorate.