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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / TMC backs 'tukde-tukde' gang that threatened to snap Siliguri Corridor: PM

TMC backs 'tukde-tukde' gang that threatened to snap Siliguri Corridor: PM

Addressing an election rally at the Kawakhali ground in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri, Modi said the Centre was working to develop the corridor, which serves as a gateway to the Northeast

Modi, Narendra Modi

Urging people to vote for a 'double engine' government, Modi said Bengal will witness development at double the speed. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Siliguri
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the "tukde-tukde" gang had threatened to snap the strategic Siliguri Corridor to cut off the Northeast from the rest of the country, and the TMC gave them support from the streets to the Parliament because of its "appeasement politics".

Addressing an election rally at the Kawakhali ground in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri, Modi said the Centre was working to develop the corridor, which serves as a gateway to the Northeast, on a massive scale.

"The country has a 'tukde-tukde' gang, and it threatened to cut off the Siliguri Corridor. They wanted to separate the Northeast from the country. TMC, which indulges in appeasement politics, supports such people from the streets to Parliament. That is the real face of TMC," he alleged.

 

Urging people to vote for a 'double engine' government, Modi said Bengal will witness development at double the speed.

He alleged that the TMC has destroyed the state during its 15-year tenure, and halted implementation of central schemes, as a result of which less than 25 per cent of work has been completed.

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He claimed that the TMC government allocated Rs 6,000 crore for the development of Madrasas, but insufficient funds were allocated for the entire north Bengal.

"TMC is an anti-tribal, anti-women, anti-youth party," he alleged.

Modi said the energy he had been witnessing among the people of Bengal has convinced him that the TMC's defeat is certain in the upcoming elections.

Siliguri will vote in the first phase of the two-phase assembly elections on April 23. While the second phase will be held on April 29, the votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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