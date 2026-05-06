What happens when a chief minister refuses to resign after elections?

A constitutional confrontation appears to be unfolding in West Bengal after A constitutional confrontation appears to be unfolding in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as Chief Minister despite the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )’s sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark and defeating the Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress after 15 years in power.

However, addressing supporters on Tuesday evening, Banerjee insisted she had not accepted defeat and accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with the BJP to influence the electoral outcome. “I have not lost… so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not tender resignation,” Banerjee declared, adopting the combative political stance that has long defined her leadership.

What happens after an election?

Once the results of an election are declared, the outgoing Chief Minister resigns to the Governor. The Governor then invites the leader of the largest party to form the government. The single-largest party, either by itself or with the support of other parties, forms the government and proves its majority in the Assembly.

Role of the Governor

The Governor plays a central constitutional role during government formation. In situations where a party or alliance wins a clear majority, the constitutional process for government formation is relatively straightforward. In such cases, an outgoing chief minister’s refusal to resign may create political drama but carries limited constitutional weight.

This is the case in West Bengal.

The situation becomes more complicated in a hung Assembly, where no single party secures a majority. In such scenarios, parties submit letters of support to the Governor, who evaluates rival claims to government formation. Political alliances, post-poll coalitions and independent MLAs often become crucial.

Ultimately, if uncertainty persists, the majority must be tested on the floor of the House.

Floor test: The decisive constitutional step

Legislative majority must be proven inside the Assembly and not merely through claims made at Raj Bhavan. A floor test allows MLAs to formally demonstrate which side commands majority backing.

Can the Governor dismiss the outgoing Chief Minister?

Under Article 164, ministers hold office “at the pleasure of the Governor,” theoretically giving the Governor the power to dismiss a chief minister.

If an incumbent chief minister has clearly lost majority support and refuses to resign, the Governor may eventually intervene to facilitate the formation of a new government.

Role of caretaker government

During transitions, outgoing chief ministers are often asked to continue temporarily in a caretaker capacity until the new government is sworn in.

A caretaker government is expected to manage only routine administration and avoid major policy decisions, appointments or financial commitments that could bind the incoming administration. This arrangement ensures continuity while respecting democratic transition norms.

Can President’s rule be imposed?

President’s Rule under Article 356 is the last resort. It may be invoked only if no stable government can be formed or if constitutional machinery completely breaks down. If a viable majority exists, the Governor is constitutionally expected to facilitate government formation rather than recommend President’s Rule.

Oath-taking and transfer of power

Once a new government is formed, the Governor administers the oath of office to the incoming chief minister. Ministers are then appointed on the chief minister’s advice, formally transferring executive authority to the new council of ministers.

From that moment onward, the new ministry assumes full constitutional responsibility for governance.

The larger constitutional principle

The West Bengal situation ultimately reinforces a fundamental principle of India’s parliamentary democracy: governments survive on legislative majority, not personal refusal to vacate office.

While an outgoing chief minister may continue briefly in a caretaker role, they cannot constitutionally remain in power after losing majority support in the Assembly. In the end, it is the confidence of the House rather than political defiance that determines who governs.