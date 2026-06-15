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Home / Entertainment / Kangana's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata struggles to gain traction at box office

Kangana's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata struggles to gain traction at box office

In 3 days, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned ₹4.25 crore. With 8% occupancy across 91 shows, Day 4 got off to a dismal start. Final Monday results are awaited

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has recorded a modest start to its first weekday at the box office. After earning Rs 4.25 crore net during its opening weekend, the film has so far collected Rs 0.36 crore on Day 4, according to live estimates. The final Monday figures are yet to be reported.
 
The live box-office figures are expected to change throughout the day as more shows conclude. The Hindi film was released in theatres on June 12.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office update

At the time of writing this article, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata had collected Rs 0.36 crore net as Monday's collections in India, according to preliminary figures provided by Sacnilk.
 
 
In India, the movie debuted on Friday with a net revenue of Rs 1 crore. It made almost Rs 1.45 crore on its first Saturday, showing a noticeable increase. The movie had its highest single-day box office haul on Sunday, earning Rs 1.80 crore, continuing the upward trend.
 
After its first weekend, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's India gross collection now stands at Rs 5.51 crore, though final Day 4 figures are still awaited.  Also Read: Who was Sanchita Ugale? TV actor known for Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya

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More about the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata occupancy

The film is currently running across 1,211 shows nationwide on Monday, down from 1,914 shows on Sunday. On the day of its premiere, the movie had about 2,181 shows, with an 11% occupancy rate. On Saturday, the number of shows decreased to 1,956, while occupancy increased to 17%.
 
Out of the 91 shows that were part of the live report, the movie's occupancy rate on Monday morning was 8%. Attendance at the afternoon, evening, and night shows will determine the final Day 4 figure.

Inside the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office report

The movie will now face the crucial test on Monday, despite the progress seen over the weekend. A film's ability to sustain its momentum after its original theatrical run is frequently determined by weekday collections. It might be challenging for the movie to post a good first-week total if Monday sees a big drop.
 
For Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to perform better at the box office overall, it will need to hold steady over the weekdays. The film's progress over the coming days will show whether a favorable response from viewers can sustain a decent theatrical run. 

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata cast and plot

Manoj Tapadia's 2026 real-life survival drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata portrays the little-known story of the nurses and medical professionals who rescued hundreds of lives during the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terror strikes. The ensemble cast includes Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, among others.

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Topics : Indian film industry Bollywood box office Bollywood film industry

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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